Turner, Oscar Edmund

Oscar Edmund Turner, age 70 of Woolwine, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born in Patrick County, on October 12, 1949, to Chester and Mildred Turner. Oscar proudly retired with 35 years of service as a rural letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. He will be remembered by family and friends for his great sense of humor and making others laugh. He loved spoiling his grandchildren and spending time with his family. His favorite past time was anything involving antique cars. Many weekends were spent watching NASCAR racing to support his favorite team, Wood Brothers. Oscar is survived by his wife, Joan Turner; two daughters and a son-in-law, Gentry Turner of Stuart, Va., and Tracey and Bill Carney of Amelia, Va.; two grandchildren, Turner and Quinn Carney; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Alfred Turner (Aylees), Albert Lane Turner, and Mitcheal Turner (Shelley). He was so proud of his family, including his nieces and nephews, Timothy Turner, Nancy Belcher (David), Stephen Turner (Charity), Matthew Turner (Jennifer), Gene Turner (Cynthia Black), Becky Quesenberry (Lee), Willie Turner, Bradley Turner (Molly), and Patrick Turner. Following Covid19 guidelines, a funeral service was held at Smith River Church of the Brethren, 2282 Bob White Road, Stuart, Va., on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastors Bud Nichols and Sam Rakes. The chapel, fellowship hall, and 101.3 FM in the parking lot were options for hearing the service in Oscar's honor. Graveside services followed at the Turner Family Cemetery, Charity Lane, Woolwine. The family welcomed friends at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 12 until 5 p.m. Flowers were accepted, or donations may be made to Smith River Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 122, Woolwine, VA 24185.
