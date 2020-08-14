Weiss, Dorothy

January 13, 1922 - August 10, 2020 Dorothy Weiss, age 98 of Ferrum, our Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Friend peacefully passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, in her sleep. Her final days were at home in the care of Carilion Clinic Hospice, Susan, Juliane, Jewel, Kelly, and Rick, and the family was blessed to be able to spend time with her during her last months. To the end she was spunky, honest and at peace with her family and the life she led. She continued to make friends and add to her family circle with her beloved and dedicated caregivers, Eve, Wendy, Patty, Frances, Missy, and Tracy, who have been a blessing to us all during her final days. Dorothy was born in 1922 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her children, Harry and wife, Debbie, Joan and husband, Carl, and Suzanne and husband, Kenneth; her grandchildren, Michael and wife, Cindy, Amanda and husband, Scott, Sean and wife, Jenni, Carrie Lynn and wife, Carrie, Kenneth, and Abby; great-grandchildren, Zach and wife, Kara, Austin, Nora, and Andrew; and her great great-grandson, Easton. She is smiling down on us with her husband of nearly 70 years, Harry W. Weiss; and their daughter, Patricia Sisson. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest sharing in a manner in which you shared kindness on the memorial page or donate to Carilion Clinic Hospice. Her family will receive friends Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 12 until 1:30 p.m. at Flora Funeral Service followed by a Mass of Resurrection at Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount, Virginia, at 2 p.m. Inurnment will then follow in the Franklin Memorial Park Columbarium. The family respectfully request that masks be worn. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
