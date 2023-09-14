Little country home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom all on one level. New carpet and vinyl throughout. Newly painted, new locks on front and back doors. Home currently has no cooling system and oil furnace for heating. Sellers are having furnace checked, hasn't been used in a while. Home had been used as a rental property previously. DO NOT ENTER OUTBUILDING, UNSURE OF SAFETY. Acreage/lot size is estimated, tax amount is estimated. All information taken from tax assessment and/or seller. Buyer to verify for accuracy. Selling AS IS