Nice entry level - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with washer and dryer hook up. Convenient location, minutes to downtown, hospital and restaurants. Apply at https://divinefogrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/95202 .
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gorgeous luxury home in the heart of the Roanoke County. Minutes to Cave Spring area, situated on a private and peaceful 4 acre lot. Master an…
Come and see this beautifully maintained home on Smith Mountain Lake, located in the Waterfront Golf and Country Club! If you are looking to e…
Live luxuriously at one of the most captivating properties you will find at Smith Mountain Lake. A one of a kind waterfront estate being sold …
Beautiful, updated and move-in ready, in lovely Wexford of SW County, this home has many hard to find features. With a formal dining room, liv…
If you are looking for a gem in the City, then look no further! This home has been well maintained and has many updates. A modern floor plan o…