Upscale, modern apartment one block from the Historic Market Area. Construction was completed in late 2006. This is true loft living: soaring ceilings, open floorplans, movable partition walls, huge windows, and very modern finishes. Picture smooth concrete countertops, chrome faucets, and black onyx cabinetry in a building with original tin ceilings, painted brick walls, and pine floors.
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,325
