Are you looking to move to the country? This is it, beautiful land with mature trees, quiet and peaceful is the best way to describe this property. The primary home is spacious, offering a huge family room over the garage, this home just needs a little work, enjoy the fall weather on the rear screened in porch. Behind the primary home there is a single wide that could possibly provide rental income with some work. At the top of the hill you will find breathtaking views and a large flat area perfect for a garden and a shed for the equipment.The well has a new top, new tank 2022 and new pump 2012. The single wide has new pex plumbing. PROPERTY SOLD AS IS, NO REPAIRS WILL BE MADE.INSPECTIONS FOR BUYERS INFO ONLY.