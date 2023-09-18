Beautifully maintained 2 story home with lake access! Entry level offers nice sized family room, formal dining room, additionalden space, well laid out kitchen and walk-out to your deck and gorgeous pergola. Upper level has your spacious primary bedroom, walk-in closet and en suite bath along with 2 additional bedrooms, additional full bath and formal office space. Lower level offers a large finished family room, full bath, unfinished storage and easy walk-out to the lower level screened patio space. Peaceful fenced backyard with nothing but trees behind you, plenty of space for kids, pets or takeadvantage of the existing garden! Covered space for camper storage, boats or additional vehicles. 12x24 storage shed, composite decking on front porch and rear deck. Tankless hot water heater
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $389,950
