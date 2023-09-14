Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch with updated kitchen, large living room, dining rom, hardwood floors, breezeway and over-sized one-car garage. New kitchen cabinets include quiet close drawers, new microwave, new dishwasher, and SS refrigerator. The full basement includes laundry area (washer & dryer included), an abundance of storage and is ideal for work-out area. The large level back yard offers outstanding privacy and is ideal for children. Situated on a quiet street in a wonderful and convenient SW City neighborhood, this home is move-in ready and available for immediate occupancy. Lawn care included in monthly rent.