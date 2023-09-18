Welcome to this exceptional townhome! Featuring three spacious bedrooms, two full baths, and two convenient half baths, this home offers both comfort and functionality. Step onto the delightful deck that provides serene views of the surrounding nature, creating the perfect spot for relaxation. Inside, you'll be greeted by an open-air staircase and an inviting, open-concept layout, allowing for plenty of natural light and a sense of spaciousness. As an added bonus, enjoy access to the community pool, enhancing your leisure and recreation options. This townhome is a true gem - don't miss your opportunity to make it your own!
3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $270,000
