Experience great energy in your new ranch home with the master on the first floor and amazing views of the mountains during the day & lights of the city by night, spectacular sunsets (see photos!), fabulous kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous cabinets, the entire home has just been updated with a water filtration system & water softener with reverse osmosis drinking water tapped into the fridge as well as the sink, new crawl space barrier under the house, breezeway to nice garage, dead trees close to the home removed, new upstairs flooring, large lot, plenty of room inside and out, tranquil backyard, and much more!