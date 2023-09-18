This nearly 100 year old home has been completely remodeled with freshly painted walls, refinished hardwoods throughout, new windows, duel zoned HVAC, gas furnace, plumbing and electrical in 2023. The expansive 2 story deck has been rebuilt (2023) for more privacy off the master suite upstairs with a large lower deck connecting to the dining area- perfect for indoor/outdoor living. The main floor boasts 10ft ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, half bath, laundry room, and a cozy fireplace just waiting for those colder months. Upstairs you will find the master suite with walk in closet, private deck, and master bath with double vanity and rain shower, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. An ideal location within walking distance to the greenway or take a 4 min drive to Carilion Memorial