Fantastic custom built one-owner lakefront home in the highly desired Park Place neighborhood. Enter property via lighted stone wall entrance and travel down 200 ft recently paved driveway to the residence. The house has an open and inviting floor plan with many large Anderson 400 series windows and doors to maximize the wonderful lake views. On the entry level is a large foyer, a family room with a 17 ft cathedral ceiling, and a stone gas log vented fire place with electric blower for those cold winter nights. Also on the main level is a chief's kitchen with quartz countertops, a large center island with seating for four. The kitchen is equipped with a cooktop, built-in stainless-steel oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher.