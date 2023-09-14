Recently renovated, spacious brick ranch home in South West available now! This lovely home offers a eat in kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher, and disposal. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level and a possible 4th bedroom on the lower level next to the recreation room. Available now!
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,950
