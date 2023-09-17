SELLER WANTS TO SEE ALL OFFERS!This 4 bedroom 1.5 BA home awaits the new owner to make it their own. Completely remodeled full bathroom upstairs with custom tilework and an over the top shower system to help you relax every day. Roof only 5 years old and dry basement per seller. The 4 bedrooms of this home all have closets and there is plenty of additional storage space throughout the home (and more unfinished space downstairs and in the attic), off street parking which is a rare find for the area and a garage with tlc could become something wonderful. A front porch swing for those socializing hours with friends. Conveniently located across from a quaint little park. Some new flooring LVP flooring, hardwood flooring,new kitchen cabinets,some new GFCI and wiring.