This spacious home was strategically placed on this beautiful lot in 1970 and offers off-street parking from the alley and driveway, plus a spacious 2-car ''garage like apartment''. Please note the oak hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen with newer appliances, 3 season sunroom, 2nd kitchen/laundry on lower level which opens the possibility for extended stay guests and family. The rooms offers an additional 576 sq ft above the 2 car garage and served as the owner's art studio previously. The grounds are beautiful with well positioned evergreen plants and overflowing perennials that can come back year after year. This home is move-in ready or choose to make your own updates as you desire.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $290,000
