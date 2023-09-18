This gracious home offers one level living from the well-appointed kitchen to the ensuite primary bedroom with laundry. Cozy up by the fireplace for winter views, or soak in the mountain vista from your large screened-in porch. The lower level offers a family room & fireplace with a bedroom and full bath... the perfect suite for additional family or visitors. Upper level has 2 bedrooms with a full bath... perfect for an office or craft space, New roof, new kitchen appliances, 2 refrigerators. new vinyl siding, replacement windows, large screened porch, extensive crown moulding, chair rail, hardwood floors. Window treatments stay, Kitchen island stays, TV on mount in BR stays. ADT System leased. Tour TODAY.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $364,950
