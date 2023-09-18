Great home on quiet cul-de-sac in SW Roanoke Co-100'wide level lot-fenced yard for kids/pets. Dbl gar(newer dr)w/rear storage rm&dbl paved drive. Enjoy your coffee/glass of wine on front porch or rear patios. All principal rooms generous in size; crown mold in LR,DR,FR; LR has hdwd; Fam rm has drs to patio, gas fireplace w/Italian tile surround, mantle plug for lightups&bookshelves; eat-in kit; large Din Rm for family dinners+m/f laund/mudrm. Up:hdwd flrs(exc baths), 4 large bdrms, 2 full baths (ensuite). Dn:rec rm w/gas fireplace, craft rm/kitchenette(water& drain), storage rm&walkout. 35yr arch shingles(2015 trans warranty)& leaf gutter guards; updated windows exc over kit sink, ensuite, LR&DR; service plan on gas furn&AC-winter service pd.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $371,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come and see this beautifully maintained home on Smith Mountain Lake, located in the Waterfront Golf and Country Club! If you are looking to e…
One level 2 bedroom home located in SE Roanoke. Features washer, dryer, stove range, refrigerator and a level yard. Conveniently located withi…
Gorgeous luxury home in the heart of the Roanoke County. Minutes to Cave Spring area, situated on a private and peaceful 4 acre lot. Master an…
Live luxuriously at one of the most captivating properties you will find at Smith Mountain Lake. A one of a kind waterfront estate being sold …
17+ Acres of Paradise that is waiting for you, and your Herd! This is truly a one-of-a-kind property that is completely fenced, with the Farm …