Great home on quiet cul-de-sac in SW Roanoke Co-100'wide level lot-fenced yard for kids/pets. Dbl gar(newer dr)w/rear storage rm&dbl paved drive. Enjoy your coffee/glass of wine on front porch or rear patios. All principal rooms generous in size; crown mold in LR,DR,FR; LR has hdwd; Fam rm has drs to patio, gas fireplace w/Italian tile surround, mantle plug for lightups&bookshelves; eat-in kit; large Din Rm for family dinners+m/f laund/mudrm. Up:hdwd flrs(exc baths), 4 large bdrms, 2 full baths (ensuite). Dn:rec rm w/gas fireplace, craft rm/kitchenette(water& drain), storage rm&walkout. 35yr arch shingles(2015 trans warranty)& leaf gutter guards; updated windows exc over kit sink, ensuite, LR&DR; service plan on gas furn&AC-winter service pd.