SW Co home with fresh paint and LVP flooring throughout. The heart of this home is the recently remodeled, eat-in kitchen, featuring a cozy fireplace with built-in bookcases. The cabinets are custom built with soft-close doors, farmhouse sink, granite countertops, tile backsplash, top-of-the-line Frigidaire Gallery appliances, LED lighting under the cabinets and all new electrical and plumbing. Additional home updates include central A/C (2019); hot water heater (2020); attic insulation (2019). Beyond the kitchen you will find a large living and dining room, perfect for entertaining family and friends.