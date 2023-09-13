Welcome to the epitome of Roanoke luxury living! This exquisite one-story, four-bedroom house is a true masterpiece, offering an unparalleled lifestyle in a prestigious location with one of a kind views. Nestled on a 1acre lot, this stunning residence showcases the perfect blend of elegance, sophistication, and modern design. The spacious living area boasts soaring ceilings, exquisite hardwood flooring, and custom designer finishes throughout, creating an ambiance of opulence and refinement including a cozy fireplace, this haven offers the ideal escape for relaxation and rejuvenation. Three additional well-appointed bedrooms provide ample space for family and guests, ensuring everyone feels right at home.