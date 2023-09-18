Great Opportunity to Finish this Charming Cottage as you desire! 4Bed/1Bath Home on 1 acre with Country Views. Convenient to Rocky Mount & Roanoke! Hardwood Floors, Eat-In Kitchen Opens to Family Room. 2Beds on the Entry Level, 2Beds on Upper. Full Unfin Basement: Great for Storage. LOW Franklin County Taxes! Sold ''as-is''. No Heat/Cooling. CASH OFFERS ONLY.