Welcome to this home which offers one of the most gorgeous lake views of Smith Mountain Lake! Luxurious, Immaculate, Spacious! Hours of thought went into the design, construction, and detail of this custom built home in one of SML's premier gated communities. Amenities include inground swimming pool, sandy beach with fire pit. Deeded boat slip with lift and jet ski port. Boat ramp & gated storage area, guest/day docks. Entry level - massive GREAT room with gas log fireplace, large kitchen, butlers pantry, sunroom with heated tile flooring, primary bedroom suite with trey ceiling, walk-in closet, tiled shower, garden tub. Upper level - 2nd primary bedroom with walk-in closets, jetted tub, walk-in shower, laundry, 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath with clawfoot tub. Many super nice features