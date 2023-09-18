Affordable, spacious, well-kept home, in a great location! Set at the end of a cul-de-sac, on the largest lot in the neighborhood, this 4BR home offers so much for your money. The main floor has a large LR, formal DR, & a wonderful kitchen/eating area. The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, HW floors, a breakfast bar, & oversized pantry. There's also a large laundry/mud room at the entrance from the garage. Upstairs, you'll find a gigantic MBR suite plus 3 more BRs (all good-sized with large closets). Downstairs, the basement offers a possible 5th BR (no closet) as well as a bonus room & unfinished space for storage or expansion. If you enjoy the outdoors, you'll love the large, fenced yard, with pool, sundeck, & patio. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!