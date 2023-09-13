Live luxuriously at one of the most captivating properties you will find at Smith Mountain Lake. A one of a kind waterfront estate being sold Turn-Key. Whether you're looking for a full-time home, or vacation/rental investment this property is one of the best you will find and ready use immediately. Featuring a stunning, custom built 9,000 sq. ft. stone exterior main house w/ an oversized 3 car garage, along w/ a detached guest house & RV garage. Fully fenced & gated point lot w/ 3.38 acres above the 800' contour & 356' of waterfront in a very desirable lake location. An inviting foyer w/ marble floors leads into the home; Entry level features a beautiful great room w/ vaulted ceiling, hickory wood floors & marble fireplace; gourmet kitchen w/ leathered granite countertops,