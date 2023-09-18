Amazing 2 story home in Cave Spring School district! 5 Bedrooms: Enjoy ample space for your family, guests, or even a home office. Kitchen is thoughtfully designed for comfort and functionality with granite countertops, perfect for meal preparation and entertaining.Open Concept Living: The open floor plan connects the kitchen, dining area, and living room, creating a welcoming space for gatherings and relaxation.Cozy Fireplace: Gather around the fireplace on chilly evenings and create lasting memories with loved ones.Spacious Screened porch and a large yard. Perfect for barbecues, gardening, or simply enjoying the fresh air. The finished basement offers additional living space, ideal for a recreation room, gym, or home theater. Situated in the sought-after Cave Spring school dist.