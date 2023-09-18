Amazing 2 story home in Cave Spring School district! 5 Bedrooms: Enjoy ample space for your family, guests, or even a home office. Kitchen is thoughtfully designed for comfort and functionality with granite countertops, perfect for meal preparation and entertaining.Open Concept Living: The open floor plan connects the kitchen, dining area, and living room, creating a welcoming space for gatherings and relaxation.Cozy Fireplace: Gather around the fireplace on chilly evenings and create lasting memories with loved ones.Spacious Screened porch and a large yard. Perfect for barbecues, gardening, or simply enjoying the fresh air. The finished basement offers additional living space, ideal for a recreation room, gym, or home theater. Situated in the sought-after Cave Spring school dist.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $485,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come and see this beautifully maintained home on Smith Mountain Lake, located in the Waterfront Golf and Country Club! If you are looking to e…
One level 2 bedroom home located in SE Roanoke. Features washer, dryer, stove range, refrigerator and a level yard. Conveniently located withi…
Gorgeous luxury home in the heart of the Roanoke County. Minutes to Cave Spring area, situated on a private and peaceful 4 acre lot. Master an…
Live luxuriously at one of the most captivating properties you will find at Smith Mountain Lake. A one of a kind waterfront estate being sold …
17+ Acres of Paradise that is waiting for you, and your Herd! This is truly a one-of-a-kind property that is completely fenced, with the Farm …