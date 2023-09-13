Spectacular views & sought after neighborhood are key features of this wonderful spacious home. Expect to be wowed by Roanoke & Salem City lights & to bask in the splendor of panoramic mountain views. Thoughtful Plan to accommodate multi-generations. HardWDs throughout Entry except Florida RM which has tiled FLRs. This RM is bathed in natural light from its surrounding windows & leads to an inviting composite Deck. EIK, Din, Fam & Mud RMs, Office plus 1/2 BA complete Entry. Convenient Front & Back Stairs. Upstairs offers four BedRMss including the Master Ensuite. These generously sized RMs feature walk-in closets & are carpeted. Downstairs is perfect for In-laws, teenagers as well as Fam relaxation & entertainment. The lower level Great RM has a Fireplace & Wet Bar w/walkout to Patio.