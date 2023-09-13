Spacious home on prime point lot w/ huge dock equipped with cabana, 2 covered slips and 4 covered PWC slips. Home offers over 3500 sq ft. on the entry level and another 2378 finished space on the walk-out lower level. An oversized (40'x27') 3-car garage offers options for parking and/or storage. Huge office (10'x27') beside garage. Bonus space above garage could be easily finished. Freshly painted and new floor coverings. Both levels offer kitchens. Ideal floorplan for extended family and large gatherings. Numerous porches overlooking wide cove on SML. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify anything of importance to them.