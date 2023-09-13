Welcome to this exquisite four-level home that showcases modern upgrades and thoughtful design throughout with all new upgrades this property promises a luxurious living experience. Each level boasts its own master suite with a private ensuite bathroom, ensuring privacy and comfort for every member of the household. Additionally, this remarkable home features a convenient mother-in-law quarters or apartment, perfect for extended family or generating rental income. The gleaming hardwood floors add warmth and elegance to the interior, while the fenced yard on 1.79 acres of land offers a safe and serene outdoor space for relaxation or entertainment. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your dream home and indulge in the epitome of comfort, style, and versatility.