Another King says get your vaccine

Should Americans depend on medical advice from Richard Petty?
In my opinion, we absolutely should.
While I may not trust an epidemiologist to adjust a carburetor before a cross-country trip, I will certainly count on the most accomplished driver in stock car history to give us the straight story on the COVID-19 vaccine in this topsy-turvy world.
According to a press release I received because people think I read them and put them in the newspaper and sometimes I do, the North Carolina native and NASCAR Hall of Famer recently received a COVID-19 vaccine.
The 83-year-old mustachioed, cowboy-hat wearing legend known as King Richard was vaccinated at a drive-through clinic located near his hometown of Level Cross, N.C.
Medical workers also gave him two left-side tires and topped him off with fuel. That last sentence was not part of the official press release, but this next sentence was.
“I talked to my doctor, and he highly recommended that I go ahead and get a shot,” Petty said. “It doesn’t only help me; it helps my family and all of the people I associate with. You are not only helping yourself; you are helping your neighbors.”
Petty is not the first King to endorse vaccines. As I wrote in January, Elvis Presley was credited with helping boost the number of polio vaccinations in the 1950s.
Angie Marchese, Graceland vice president of archives, told WAVE 3 News in a Dec. 19 story that Elvis’ example helped wipe out the disease in the U.S.
“The pictures of Elvis getting his vaccine were seen in newspapers around the country the next day, and the percentage of teenagers that actually got the polio vaccination after this promotion went from .6% to almost 80% in six months,” Marchese told the station.
Hopefully, many other Kings – or their estates – will climb on board the truth train at the vaccination station and release public service announcements encouraging all Americans to get their COVID-19 shots.
I’ve even come up with some samples:
“Hello, this is blues legend B.B. King. If I were alive today, I would encourage each and every one of you to opt for a vaccine. If you get COVID-19, every day, every day, you’ll have the blues. The thrill will definitely be gone. As a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I have it on good authority that these new vaccines contain the DNA of Keith Richards, which will not only protect you from COVID but allow you to live forever no matter how much you abuse your body.”
And this one:
“Hello, I am tennis great Billie Jean King. When I wasn’t busy winning 39 Grand Slam titles, I enjoyed getting vaccines because medical science said that would help keep me alive. And, at age 77, that’s exactly what’s happened. It’s match point in the battle against COVID – let’s ace it. Insert additional tennis jargon here and send me my check.”
And finally:
“Hello, this is former boxing promoter Don King. Let’s all get our vaccines and stomp out COVID-19. Perhaps I should rephrase that since I was once convicted of stomping a man to death. No one wants a case of COVID. Cases are no fun. Believe me I know, having been involved in many civil cases for allegedly ripping off the likes of Muhammad Ali, Larry Holmes, Mike Tyson and others. Only in America! But you can get the vaccine in other countries too, from what I understand.”
Other Kings – or their estates — are sure to follow, including Stephen, Martin Luther, Carole, Larry, Kong and Bernard.
And finally, there is the King James version of why we should get a vaccine to protect not only ourselves but others: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
Hail to the Kings.
Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C. and a humor columnist.