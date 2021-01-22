Are we a Zoom town? Not yet

That sounds like a familiar description, because it’s in line with how the Roanoke Valley has been marketing itself for a decade or so now – an outdoors town. It’s why local governments have spent so much time (and money) on amenities such as greenways (and in Franklin County, blueways). And why the grand vision of a greenway running from Greenfield in Botetourt County to Galax is such a cool idea. It’s why other communities are always advised to do the same – those amenities aren’t frills, they’re actually economic development assets, just in a different form from industrial parks and shell buildings. Notice, too, the reference to the “budding art scene.” The Roanoke Valley likes to think of itself as having a lot of cultural assets, and we do. But many of those are, financially speaking, Potemkin villages – they look strong on the outside but often live precariously close to the edge. That’s why there’s the nonprofit Roanoke Cultural Endowment, which is trying to raise enough money to provide stable, long-term funding for these non-profits. It’s unclear how much the pandemic will hurt local arts groups but it’s certainly not helping them.