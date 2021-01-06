Austin, Hazel and Lawrence: A strategic approach to health sciences education and career development in Virginia

Far too often, we hear of graduates who are not properly qualified for current and future job opportunities. The health care industry alone faces a current shortage of qualified workers, and it is estimated that in the next decade, more than 122,000 health care related jobs will be needed in the commonwealth.
An examination of the current health sciences curriculum in the Roanoke and New River Valleys revealed that our respective school systems are teaching in silos. If a health sciences student transfers from one school system to another, he or she would likely have to start from square one, regardless of knowledge and experience already acquired. That determination was the genesis of a regional initiative to standardize and raise the rigor of health sciences education to support the talent needs of our growing health sciences ecosystem.
The initiative’s goal is to give students in the Roanoke and New River Valleys and surrounding counties the opportunity to acquire stackable credentials, starting in high school, and continuing through community college or a four-year institution. The intention is to expand this program into a standardized curriculum throughout The Commonwealth.
After speaking with Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Dan Carey in early 2019 about his intent to create a regional health sciences program, Delegate Austin and Carilion Clinic hosted a number of meetings and interviews throughout 2019 with top health care employers and educational leaders to develop the vision of a public-private approach to instruction that leverages existing resources and curriculum that is informed by employers. As information was gathered, Cynthia Lawrence began to plan implementation.
Pilot Program In the 2020 Legislative Session, Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, was successful in securing $700,000 in the governor’s biennium budget to support the academic development of a two-year pilot program designed to match employer career paths. (https://budget.lis.virginia.gov/amendment/2020/1/HB30/Introduced/FA/220/2h/). Because of the impact of COVID-19 to the state economy and revenues, these funds were unalloted in March along with all new state spending items and were not appropriated during the special session that began on Aug. 18.
During the 2020 Session, Del. Austin spoke with Dr. William A. Hazel, Jr., former Secretary of Health and Human Resources in the cabinets for two governors, (McDonnell and McAuliffe) about the pilot program. Dr. Hazel, who was with George Mason University, now serves as deputy director of the Claude Moore Foundation, an organization dedicated to furthering health sciences education in Virginia that is currently providing funds and curricula to 23 school districts and several community colleges, including Virginia Western.
Through conversation it was determined that this pilot program and the Claude Moore Foundation have numerous synergies that could be cultivated to develop a statewide health sciences pipeline similar to the one created for technology in The Commonwealth. A collective effort could be scaled more quickly and effectively to meet the high demand for health sciences professionals across Virginia. Responding to the opportunity to create a model for the state, Claude Moore will invest additional grant funds with our region to support the two-year pilot program.
Throughout summer 2020, Carilion and Del. Austin convened a series of meetings involving Dr. Hazel, Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, Dr. Megan Healey, Chief Workforce Advisor to the Governor, VCCS Vice Chancellor Dr. Shannon Morrisey, representatives from the Virginia Community College System and other administration officials to share our strategic vision of a health sciences talent pipeline. There was general agreement that planning should continue.
Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Science Careers – Inclusive and Collaborative Driving this initiative is an employer-led consortium of stakeholders that had adopted the name Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Science Careers. There are seven initial employer stakeholders: Carilion Clinic, LewisGale Regional Health System, Medical Facilities of America, Commonwealth Care of Roanoke, American Health Care, Friendship and Richfield Living. Freedom First Foundation committed in October 2020 to serve as the fiscal agent for a regional fund that will help cover student costs such as dual enrollment, transportation to worksites, technology products, licensure fees, tuition assistance for instructors, and other costs. An executive committee comprised of employer and education stakeholders is being formed to administer the fund and monitor program results.
Included in the conversation have been K-12 Superintendents from the 4th and 5th Planning Districts, four Community Colleges (Virginia Western, New River, Dabney S. Lancaster, Central Virginia), Radford University Carilion, Hollins University, Roanoke Higher Education Center, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, and Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.
Employers are working with educators to help design an inclusive approach that serves all students, doing everything possible to make opportunities available and to communicate broadly to students, families, and citizens.
Employers are supporting the students by designing career pathways from various points of entry into their organizations, at every educational attainment level. Employers also have committed to support employee advancement through investments in additional education and professional development.
The significant distinction of this particular pilot program is that in addition to K-12 school districts and community colleges, the four-year universities and employers have been involved from inception in planning.
Although the pandemic forced schools and clinical partners to make adjustments in schedules and implementation, all stakeholders remain committed to the effort. Carilion’s expertise and credibility in sustaining collaborative partnerships, such as VTC and RUC, will be instrumental in developing the model.
There is high confidence among stakeholders that the Roanoke and New River Valley region has the institutional knowledge to create this pipeline and establish Virginia as a leader in the health sciences.