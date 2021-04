Ah, what a spring, and the outstanding beauty of the pear trees, with their white blooms brightening the sides of the streets in Rocky Mount.

Following the somewhat miserable fall and winter, where we were bottled up in our homes due to the that ugly COVID-19 virus. It was so uplifting to see something pretty and bright.

I don’t know who should receive credit for this beauty, but I hope this editorial will reach the correct folks.

Gene E. Herrick

Rocky Mount