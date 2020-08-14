A fresh look at Waid Park

This past week in my Bible study, I made mention to my class that we must always be careful not to allow familiarity breed a callous attitude toward certain books of the Bible. There is a tendency to lose our passion to learn when we feel that we have exhausted the possibility of discovering something new.
As I planned a destination for this week’s wild outdoor adventure, it dawned on me that this same admonition has merit in nature excursions. And when the thought of it came to me, I knew that I was guilty.
I realized that most of my energy in selecting nature destinations was spent on trying to find something new … a place that I had never experienced before. And if I was to revisit a certain location, it would only occur if that destination had some unique and impressive visual characteristic to it; a majestic view or a waterfall.
It seems that I had unknowingly eliminated many outdoor destinations simply due to my familiarity of them. That, combined with the fact that I had relegated many of these destinations to what I would call, “one trick ponies.” In other words, they were only of value if you had a certain type of recreation in mind.
So this week, I decided to put this theory to the test, to intentionally go back to a spot that I had stamped with this familiarity curse. To test the words and thoughts of the great John Muir when he said, “In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.”
I decided that this test would take place at our very own Waid Recreational Park. Over the years I have labeled Waid as strictly a destination for the recreation enthusiast. It’s a great place to jog, play ball, enjoy the waters of the Pigg River or to mountain bike, which my body no longer can handle. However, I had written her off as a place to go if I was wearing my naturalist hiker or photographer hat.
My plan was to go out early and cover every inch of Waid’s trails, or as much as I could physically handle, and see what I could discover. I started my pilgrimage on the easy American Disabilities Act-compliant What a Day trail, a pleasant meandering to start my morning.
As I headed down the “Old Carolina Road” and on to the lower fitness trail, I came in contact with a large number of high school students jogging and prepping for their track season. I crossed the river and on to one of my favorite spots at Waid Park.
The River Ramble Loop is just a short, half-mile jaunt, but it has a unique quality to it, unlike anywhere else in the park. There is a quiet serenity to this loop, and I found it an ideal spot for both flora and bird photography.
From there it was back onto the Rotary Fitness trail, across the main river bridge and onto the slopping Calico Rock Loop trail. There is less than a 200-foot elevation change between the River Ramble trail and Calico Rock, yet it is quite amazing how drastically the flora and fauna both change between the two.
Then it was on to the rugged Boone Farm Loop, the longest individual trail in the park. When you add the various side trails and connectors, the Boone Farm trails measure close to 4 miles with plenty of spots to challenge your physical integrity. The highest elevation spot of the park can be found on this loop and offers the hiker a view across some open farmland to the mountain ranges in the distance. Deer can be found anywhere in Waid Park, but on the upper side of Boone Farm Loop they will literally run you over if you’re not paying attention.
The river water down at the ford crossing was a bit too deep for my taste, so I had to backtrack from there. On the way I spent some extra time admiring the Old Buzzard Jumpline trail, the parks addition for those bikers who have a bit of a death wish.
The photographer bug within me made it difficult to make good time on these trails, and by the time I found my way back to the main parking lot I was already well into the afternoon hours. I decided I would have to leave Waid Farm and Revenuer’s Run trails for another day.
So what did I discover on this nature pilgrimage of mine?
I have to admit that my first discovery is that I am quite the idiot. I realize that this is not news to some of you, but it was a startling revelation to me. Strictly from the vantage of a naturalist and photographer, I found Waid Park to be one of the most enjoyable excursions I have experienced in quite some time.
I was overwhelmed by the constant and endless bombardment of photography opportunities. I was deeply impressed by the great variety of ecosystems that can be found in an area that only covers just over 200 acres of land. My hopes were to be impressed by the nature offerings of Waid Park, in the end I was completely and thoroughly mesmerized.
I found that Muir was indeed correct. “In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.”
