A photographer’s eye of national political conventions

By GENE HERRICK
A journalist’s memory book
For journalists covering a national political convention it is like covering a fire, a war and a mud-wrestling event at the same time. In the “old days” a journalist could also forget about sleep.
My first national political convention was in Chicago not long after I became an Associated Press photographer. What a shock — I was bug-eyed, but alert to my responsibilities. In those days, before Walter Cronkite changed the whole format, we had very long hours, and food and restroom breaks were difficult to come by.
At that time, the conventions lasted some five days. For journalists, it started about 6 a.m. with caucuses in the lodging hotels where the various delegates stayed, and ended about 2 a.m. after the day’s work was finished and we had something to eat. I would take a shower with my suit and clothes on. They were quick dry clothes. I would stand in the shower and wash my suit, underwear and socks. Hang them up to dry, go to bed for about three hours and back to the caucuses. I lived in and covered the old Morrison Hotel, but I also covered the Palmer House.
After taking pictures at one caucus, I would quickly write the captions, put it into a big envelope and hand it to a Chicago policeman, who was waiting at the door along with other Chicago men of blue (hired by AP as motorcycle messengers), who would jump on their wheels for a very rapid trip to the Chicago stockyards where AP and other news organizations headquartered. That usually lasted until at least noon.
I well remember the day I took pictures at the Morrison, but also went over to the Palmer House for other coverage. The location of the Palmer House was unknown to me. I jumped into a taxi and directed the driver to hurry to the Palmer House. He looked at me strangely, but swung over into the outside lane, turned the corner and immediately stopped at the front door of the Palmer House — he smiled, and I felt stupid.
A funny experience at the Palmer House was trying to get a bite to eat in between covering the hotel caucuses.
I would go into the coffee and sandwich shop just off the lobby and get a sandwich and a carton of milk. The routine involved taking a bite of the sandwich, a gulp of milk and then hiding the remainder in the palm bushes in the lobby. Then rush to an upper floor and take pictures of another caucus. Then repeat the process until time to go to the convention center and the activities of the afternoon and evening.
Some of the experiences I had over the years. My first convention was, of course, exciting, except for one afternoon. In those days rinky-dink speakers spoke. The delegates were seldom there, except for a very few.
One day it was so boring that I sat down in an empty row alone, for some time. There was absolutely nothing to photograph. I finally went into the work room where Executive Newsphoto Editor Al Resch asked me how I was doing. I replied that it was mighty slow and quiet. He responded, “Well, you were the feature event on national television for a long period just now.” Turned out the convention was so boring that a TV camera was pointed at me resting, and for a long period of time. We all laughed.
Another event was that I always had a handful of requests from various papers asking for a picture of their delegation. I kept busy at that, except for one paper. Their delegates never showed up until the last night of the event. No, I didn’t bother.
For years the conventions lasted for a long time and were raucous much of the time, with spontaneous speeches from the floor, surprise parades of bands, college kids, flag-waving delegates and loud music. The halls of the center where the media worked were usually jammed, especially if you were there when they played the Star-Spangled Banner before the event started. We were jammed cheek-to-cheek, which brought smiles from the person in front and the person behind. It was always an experience to do this with cameras held high overhead. The same with walking through the lobby of the Conrad Hilton Hotel at 3 a.m. — the crowd would be so thick that again, cameras were held overhead.
In those days, there was a little narrow platform at the base of the speaker’s podium. Two of the regular photographers that were always there were AP’s Charlie Knoblock and Time Magazine’s “Nig” Miller, who was a character.
Then, all of a sudden, the whole format for the conventions changed. CBS’s Walter Cronkite seemed to take over for the sake of national television. Afternoon sessions were no longer held. There were no spontaneous celebrations, only planned responses from the leader of a state delegation. All of the fun went out of the events.
After the convention in Chicago 1952, I was working out of the Milwaukee AP office, and it was time to go home. My roommate from Boston and I awakened and tried to get ready to pack our clothes and leave. It took me almost two hours to do this because of total fatigue. He was still in bed when I left. My wife picked me up, and I gave her directions for lunch at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant and Spa in Geneva, Wisconsin. I then went to sleep. We ate, and I slept all the way back to Milwaukee. We went into our apartment and I went to bed and to sleep.
So much for the old national political conventions. Now we have conventions with no people in attendance, but everything handled by virtual television where every participant is somewhere out in space and not crowded in a smoky, hot convention hall. How do still photographers handle conventions where there isn’t anyone?
