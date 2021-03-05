A reason for hope

2. There is Reason for Hope Because the Bible is Truth.

You can stand upon the Word of God. You can live by it. “Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will by no means pass away” (Matthew 24:35). Our hope must be anchored in the truth of God’s Word. The Word of God will build your faith and strengthen your hope.

3. There is Reason to Hope When We Remember That This Life is Not the End.

Our hope extends beyond this life. We don’t build our hope on worldly, material things. Our hope isn’t in science, technology, or medical advancement. Our hope is found in our relationship with Jesus. “Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall life. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26)

4. There is Reason to Hope When We Remember That the Gospel Still Works.

The Gospel of Jesus is still the power of God unto salvation for everyone who believes. People are still being saved. The Good News is still being preached and is still changing lives and restoring families.

5. There is Reason for Hope Because the Great Commission is Still Happening.