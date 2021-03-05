A reason for hope

Hope is a powerful word. It conjures images of warm sunny days. Hope energies the weary. Hope renews confidence in the future and empowers the present. Hope is optimism that tomorrow will be better than today, in spite of present circumstances. Many in our community need a renewal of hope. Our community has faced many challenges over the previous twelve months and it has seemed at times that the darkness would never lift. I’m reminded that scripture teaches us: “Happy is he who has the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the Lord his God” (Psalm 146:5 KJV). When you have hope you are happy. There is a spring in your step and a twinkle in your eye.
Hopelessness is a terrible thing. Having no expectation of a favorable outcome creates despair. Hopelessness has destroyed families through alcoholism, substance abuse, and suicide. We read the words of Apostle Paul who writes: “That at that time you were without Chris, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world”(Ephesians 2:12). No hope! It’s a terrible place to live, but that is exactly where we were before Jesus came into our lives. I want to share five reasons, through Jesus a relationship with Jesus, we can have hope.
1. There is Reason for Hope Because God Still Hears and Answers Prayer.
Prayer and worship are powerful because it brings us into the presence of the Creator of the universe. Prayer and faith bring God into our humanly impossible situations. His presence strengthens our hope! “Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need” (Hebrews 4:16)
2. There is Reason for Hope Because the Bible is Truth.
You can stand upon the Word of God. You can live by it. “Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will by no means pass away” (Matthew 24:35). Our hope must be anchored in the truth of God’s Word. The Word of God will build your faith and strengthen your hope.
3. There is Reason to Hope When We Remember That This Life is Not the End.
Our hope extends beyond this life. We don’t build our hope on worldly, material things. Our hope isn’t in science, technology, or medical advancement. Our hope is found in our relationship with Jesus. “Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall life. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26)
4. There is Reason to Hope When We Remember That the Gospel Still Works.
The Gospel of Jesus is still the power of God unto salvation for everyone who believes. People are still being saved. The Good News is still being preached and is still changing lives and restoring families.
5. There is Reason for Hope Because the Great Commission is Still Happening.
Missionaries are still being sent. In spite of a global pandemic, local churches are still supporting the preaching of the Gospel around the world. New churches are still being planted. In many cases, the mission field is becoming the mission force, sending missionaries to other unreached people groups. We can be confident that the Gospel will be preached in the entire world before the end comes.
In the midst of a world of turmoil, fear, and hopelessness, there is still a reason to hope. Prayers are still being answered. The Word of God is still truth and is changing lives and restoring families. The Great Commission is still happening and calling the lost to come to Jesus. Finally, when all is said and done, and it’s time to take our journey home, we have hope that we will see Jesus and our loved ones again. When we remember these promises we can confidently proclaim, there is reason for hope.