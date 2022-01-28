A spiritual upgrade

Recently we purchased a new computer for the church. Our previous one had become antiquated and was no longer meeting the needs that we had. It was time for an upgrade.

Technology changes fast. To keep up with the increased speed of change, we often choose to upgrade our devices frequently. I’m sure many of you upgrade your mobile device every two years or sooner!

Upgrading your technology often gives you a richer, fresher and more enjoyable experience.

Have you ever stopped to consider the spiritual implications of this concept?

What would it mean to you if you “upgraded” your spiritual life?

What changes would need to happen for you to experience a richer, fresher, more enjoyable spiritual life?

As we’ve now entered into 2022, I have thought much about this concept.

Many of us find ourselves busier than we have ever been. One of the primary things we can do to positively impact our spiritual life is to make room for the Lord. We fill our schedules with so many activities that we seldom leave room for our spiritual pursuits.

You can reenergize your spiritual life by making room for the spiritual disciplines. Making room in your morning routine for prayer, scripture reading, journaling and meditation can enable you to be at peace. You can move throughout your day with confidence knowing that you’ve put first things first. “You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You” (Isaiah 26:3 KJV).

Change usually requires the rearrangement of space. What do you need to rearrange in your daily schedule so that you have room for the Lord? What changes in your weekly schedule would allow you to be present more frequently at called times of worship and discipleship? Sometimes showing up is the key to success. Now we know you obviously have to do more than just show up. Showing up at a church service doesn’t make you a faithful Christian any more than sitting in a garage makes you a car. You must engage in the service and allow the Holy Spirit to change your heart. You have to do more than just show up, but you’ll never be able to become more until you show up! I’ve been reading the book Atomic Habits by James Clear. In it he states: “a habit must be established before it can be improved.” I think this is relevant to our desire to upgrade our spiritual lives. We want to upgrade but we don’t know where to get started. A great place to start is by making room; rearranging your schedule so that a new spiritual habit can be established. I have found that consistently putting my spiritual disciplines at the first of my day gives me confidence and clarity throughout the remainder of my schedule. When I make room for Jesus, everything else in my life is better.

Upgrading the technology in your home may cost you a few hundred dollars. This will give you a richer, fresher, more enjoyable experience…for a while. Upgrading your spiritual life however, can set you on a new trajectory and it’s absolutely free. All that is required is a heart that desires to worship and a schedule that empowers you to do so.