Are you a salmon or a jellyfish?

This morning, welcoming an ocean sunrise here at Myrtle Beach, stranded in the sun are jelly-like blobs scattered amongst sand and seashells. Jellyfish. I took a few photos of these abandoned creatures, some almost transparent, others with tentacles showing. Their appearance made me think about my own life - I wondered how much do I spiritually resemble one of these jellyfish?
Did God mold us, for our lifetimes, to be like one of those listless jellyfish? God is intensely interested in us personally. He says: “For I know the thoughts I think toward you, says the LORD, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.” How should I respond to Him?
You may have heard about another sea creature, the Salmon, sometimes contrasted with the jellyfish. An odd question -- but which of these creatures are you and I more like?
Salmon hatch in the fresh waters of Northwest rivers. They soon begin a long swim downstream to the ocean, where they spend the majority of their adult lives. Scientists don’t understand how, but at some point the adult salmon begins to swim back home. Though they may have swum thousands of miles from that original river location, with great purpose they head back home. They swim upstream, against river currents. I recall seeing programs showing them leaping out of the water even overcoming waterfalls, at times facing predators like bears and people.
Incredibly, though being gone for years they return to their exact hatching spot. Following this amazing feat the fish spawn, then die. Baby salmon are hatched and repeat their parents' story.
Does that describe you? Does your life have a destination? Are you going in a specific direction and are you willing to face all the obstacles to get there? If so, you’re like the salmon.
Then there’s the jellyfish. There are numerous species of these yucky-looking little creatures. Some of them are tiny. Others have long tentacles. Jellyfish are born in the ocean and die there or on a sundrenched shore. They have limited movement, but never really use that ability to go to any particular destination. They’re moved along primarily by the wind and waves and tides. They drift about stinging and surviving. Occasionally one washes ashore and, if you’re not careful, you’ll step on it and its sting messes up your vacation.
Are you more like a jellyfish than a salmon? You just kind of float from here to there. You’re carried by today’s upside down culture with no particular destination of your own. Some folks do have a direction; most, I fear, just drift.
The problem with that kind of life is that you don’t accomplish anything of significance. You reach your final days, scratch your head and ask, “What was it all for anyway?" Jellyfish people never find nor fulfill the reason for which God created them. "Lord Jesus, please, I don’t want to be like one of those.”
Then there are those who have direction. They can look back with satisfaction because they discovered their life’s purpose and went full force in that direction. Successful people find and embark on their life’s purpose.
Remember God has a mission for each of us. The Lord Jesus said in John 17:18 “As You [Father] sent Me into the world, I also have sent them into the world.” Those salmon people have discovered their mission in this life. They have sought out and learned the secret of being used by Jesus. It is well stated in the 1643 Westminster Confession: “Man’s chief end is to glorify God, and enjoy him forever.”