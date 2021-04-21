Are you a salmon or a jellyfish?

Incredibly, though being gone for years they return to their exact hatching spot. Following this amazing feat the fish spawn, then die. Baby salmon are hatched and repeat their parents' story.

Does that describe you? Does your life have a destination? Are you going in a specific direction and are you willing to face all the obstacles to get there? If so, you’re like the salmon.

Then there’s the jellyfish. There are numerous species of these yucky-looking little creatures. Some of them are tiny. Others have long tentacles. Jellyfish are born in the ocean and die there or on a sundrenched shore. They have limited movement, but never really use that ability to go to any particular destination. They’re moved along primarily by the wind and waves and tides. They drift about stinging and surviving. Occasionally one washes ashore and, if you’re not careful, you’ll step on it and its sting messes up your vacation.

Are you more like a jellyfish than a salmon? You just kind of float from here to there. You’re carried by today’s upside down culture with no particular destination of your own. Some folks do have a direction; most, I fear, just drift.