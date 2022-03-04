Authenticity garners respect from others

There is a lot of discussion today about the word authenticity. Why is it so important and why does it seem to be lacking in many leaders today?

Consider the men and women who guard the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, just outside of Washington, D.C. For every minute of every day, since July 2, 1937, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as the “Old Guard” has stood watch over this tomb.

They have continually served, in an unbroken line, guarding this tomb, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, for the last 84 years.

With an average age of only 22 years old, these young Americans have remained diligent in their duty regardless of the hardships or circumstances. They continue at their post, in rain, snow, ice, and heat, even when the cemetery is closed to visitors.

Whether it is during a February blizzard or a September hurricane, there is nothing casual about the young soldiers duty. When a sentinel comes on duty, he/she walks exactly 21 steps across the front of the tomb, representing the 21 gun salute, the highest honor given to any military or foreign dignity.

The soldier then turns and faces the tomb, and remains in that position for 21 seconds. The soldier turns again and walks 21 steps across the front of the tomb.

When he/she completes the short journey, they stop, turn toward the tomb, and pause for 21 seconds. Over and over this process is repeated until the shift is completed.

When the job is done well, it is nearly impossible to discern any movement of the young soldier’s head, or weapon.

These young, enlisted men and women prepare for months to serve in this role. Strict training, unwavering devotion, unflinching commitment, these are the characteristics of those who guard the tomb.

And most importantly of all, the guard will remain posted, and the steps will remain perfect, even when there is not another soul in sight, when no one is watching to see if they remain diligent at midnight.

In my opinion, this is the picture of authenticity. An authentic person remains true to themselves even when no one else is looking. They are honest with themselves and others and take responsibility for mistakes.

For a leader in congregational ministry, authentic spiritual leadership is the most effective and most Biblical form of leadership.

A key scripture to consider is found in Paul’s instruction to Timothy: “And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also,” (2 Tim 2:2 KJV). In this passage, we see God’s blueprint for successful leaders involves inward qualities, consistent behavior, righteous motives and fruitful outcomes.

Leadership that is motivated by ambition or power can be problematic. Over the last several days we have seen the destruction and turmoil that is created by leaders who are motivated by an untethered desire for power and ambition.

Ambition itself is not sinful, but we cannot neglect the influence that culture has upon ambition.

According to Dr. Henri Nouwen: “True growth is something other than the uncontrolled drive for upward mobility in which making it to the top becomes its own goal and in which ambition no longer serves the wider ideal.”

Leaders who focus on the “wider ideal” rather than the size and status of their ministry take the better approach. Do we measure the success of our ministry based on the number who listen, watch or attend? Are our motivations pure?

The lure of power can misplace our worship. Leadership is often viewed from a position of prestige and recognition, following Christ is a road downward.

Becoming a disciple of Christ involves taking up one’s cross, sacrifice, suffering and service. There is no leadership without discipleship and there is no discipleship without servanthood. An authentic person will receive the respect of others and the inner contentment that comes from knowing you are walking in God’s will.