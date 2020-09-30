Book sales set to return to Franklin County Public Library

By CHRISTINE ARENA

Dispatch from the Library

With giant smiles on our masked faces, we’re tickled to announce that on Oct. 8, the Friends of the Library will resume their monthly book sales at our Rocky Mount location. Why the smiles? Book sales are critical to funding many of our most popular educational and enrichment programs, including concerts, lectures by experts, children’s events, and workshops in literacy, genealogy and art.

The resumption of book sales after a six-month hiatus due to COVID-19 is also meaningful in an intangible way. It shows that we’re anticipating the day when we’ll be able to resume our award-winning, in-person programs and events. We’ll combine the lessons our society has learned about public health and community well-being with reinvigorated ways to serve the public creatively and conscientiously. In the meantime, the Friends will operate their book sales a little differently than in the past. These changes reflect pandemic protocols and upgrades that make browsing and shopping easier.