Book sales set to return to Franklin County Public Library

By CHRISTINE ARENA
Dispatch from the Library
With giant smiles on our masked faces, we’re tickled to announce that on Oct. 8, the Friends of the Library will resume their monthly book sales at our Rocky Mount location. Why the smiles? Book sales are critical to funding many of our most popular educational and enrichment programs, including concerts, lectures by experts, children’s events, and workshops in literacy, genealogy and art.
The resumption of book sales after a six-month hiatus due to COVID-19 is also meaningful in an intangible way. It shows that we’re anticipating the day when we’ll be able to resume our award-winning, in-person programs and events. We’ll combine the lessons our society has learned about public health and community well-being with reinvigorated ways to serve the public creatively and conscientiously. In the meantime, the Friends will operate their book sales a little differently than in the past. These changes reflect pandemic protocols and upgrades that make browsing and shopping easier.
Beginning Oct. 8, book sales will be held the second Thursday of the month from10 a.m. to 5 p.m., by appointment only. One-hour appointments will be available starting on the hour, with up to 10 customers per hour. Masks/cloth face coverings will be required. To schedule an appointment, please call our Rocky Mount location, 483-3098, option 1. (Walk-ins will be accepted as space allows but appointments are recommended to guarantee a time slot.)
The Friends have reorganized their book sale room so it’s more navigable and easier to browse what’s for sale. Inventory has doubled over the past six months. There are hundreds of gently used books for sale, with most ranging from 25 cents to $1.50. Inventory includes fiction and non-fiction, as well as books and magazines for all ages.
In other news, we’ve partnered with Carilion to hold a free, by-appointment-only flu vaccine clinic on Friday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic, which is for adults 18 years or older, will occur in the library parking lot in Rocky Mount. Appointments must be made by calling Carilion at 266-6000 or 800-422-8482. Participants will be required to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Note, too, that library curbside pick-up service is provided Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call ahead at 483-3098 to reserve items, then pick them up when you stop by for your flu shot.
Arena is programming & outreach coordinator for the Franklin County Public Library.
