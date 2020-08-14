Building patience will lead to a peaceful life and help us make the world a better place

Before I graduated from high school, I did not know what I wanted to do with my life. I certainly had not experienced a call to ministry that was tangible at that point. Lacking direction, I made the choice to join the Navy. I still vividly recall my time at MEPS in Richmond, where you have your physical done, pick your specialty, take your oath and more.
When I arrived at the processing station in the spring of 1996, I was piled into a group of 100 or more people going through the same process. Throughout the day, I would go to different stations for a hearing test, vision test, physical examination and so on. My group would rush off to some destination and then we would sit there and wait while just a few people were processed at that station. After 20 minutes or so, someone would come yelling at us to hurry up and move on to the next station, which would inevitably lead to more waiting. Other than eating a hamburger in peace in the mess hall, I spent my whole day being hollered at, rushed off and forced to wait patiently.
Finally, someone said, “That’s military life. Hurry up and wait. You might as well get used to it.” Well, God seemingly had other plans and the Navy messed up my orders to leave. However, I will never forget that lesson: that’s life … hurry up and wait. As I would learn, that is not only true of the military, but of everyday life for all of us.
Indeed, patience is a virtue. Scriptures such as Lamentations 3:25-27, James 5:8 and Ephesians 4:2 all encourage us to be people of patience. We are told to be patient with God. Don’t give up your faith in God just because things are hard and you are losing your patience. We are also told to be patient with life and with other people. Patience is at the very core of our Christian faith. Building our patience will not only help us to have a more peaceful life, but it will also help us in our faith and in making the world a better place. In the middle of the coronavirus situation, I cannot think of many things that would be more helpful to us than a good dose of patience. Growing our patience will serve us well.
You could say, “Well, I’m just not that patient. That’s how I am.” I understand, but I believe that we can all become more patient. I will tell you why I think that. I was talking to my buddy, Sammy, about the cicadas we had this year. He told me things I did not know about them. Basically, the females lay the eggs on branches, which they cause to die. In time, the branches fall to the ground, leaving the eggs behind. That is where they will stay for about 17 years. They wait 17 years to be born just so they can live and preserve their species.
Can you imagine the patience that it must take to wait for anything for 17 years? That is a tough pill to swallow. However, it hit me that if a little bug can wait because it knows that is what is best, certainly I can do the same thing. As it turns out, there are quite a few ways to become more patient. Just grab your phone or computer and search for “tips for being more patient.” There is a ton of advice out there if you will hunt it down. In the end, life and faith will be your greatest teachers.
