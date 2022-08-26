Changing seasons

John F. Kennedy once said: “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past and the present are certain to miss the future.”

Change is a constant that we all have to deal with. Some changes we push back against, others we embrace. Change can bring opportunity. As we grow and mature, we develop a new perspective and appreciation for all of life’s seasons.

Recently my wife experienced some changes in her job. She transitioned from a role serving as office administrator of Youth and Discipleship in the Virginia Church of God, to serving as office administrator for the Ministries Department in the VACOG. This required hours of training and preparation to learn the new policies, procedures and responsibilities. It was a change that she willingly embraced, but found challenging.

Our local church experienced a change this summer as our worship pastor transitioned to a new role and we have found ourselves searching for his replacement. This change has brought a variety of people to our church with different styles and approaches as we have continued our search. So far, this has been a positive change. However, some changes are hard to swallow. In just the last few days, the school where my children attend has experienced a change in administration, just days before the start of school. Some changes leave us with more questions than answers. But change keeps on coming. Even as of this writing I can look out my office window and see change taking place, as summer slowly fades to fall.

My dad and I were riding in his truck together just yesterday discussing some of these recent changes when he said something simple yet profound: “nothing is forever.” Of course my dad is a man of Christian faith, so he knows we have the promise of eternal life through Jesus Christ. But our conversation brought back to my mind the scriptures in Ecclesiastes 3. “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven.”

There is a season for building up and a season for tearing down. The wisdom is understanding the season you are in and taking the right action. You don’t plant in winter and you don’t harvest in the spring. This passage also teaches us there are different emotions for different seasons. There is a time to laugh and celebrate. There is also a time to grieve and lament. God created us with both, and both should be embraced and experienced.

Change is a significant part of what it means to be a Christian. Jesus died so that we don’t have to stay where we are. We were all headed for death and destruction until Jesus came as our rescuer. Jesus didn’t leave anyone the way he found them. If they came to Him hungry, they left full. If they came to Him broken, they left mended. If they came to him sick, they left healed. If they came to Him in sin, they left forgiven.

2 Corinthians 5:17 reminds us: “Therefore if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: the old is gone, the new is here.” It is the beginning of a new season. One where anxiety is replaced with a peace that passes all understanding. Believers should embrace all the wonderful changes that come with following Jesus. It can be difficult at times, but our Lord is sure and steady. He is our rock and our fortress a very present help in trouble. Jobs will change. Administrators will come and go. The leaves will fall from the trees and the snow will cover the grass. But through it all, we can take comfort in knowing that Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.