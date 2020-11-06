Church trail offers opportunity for peaceful hike

I was met there by a packed church parking lot and a line of dozens of families waiting for their turn down the wooded trail behind the church. The hike was simply delightful, well-decorated, safe and full of scares and treats for the kids.

And as much as I enjoyed the Halloween activities, I was even more enthralled by the trail itself, which is named the Teaching and Meditation Trail. My interest was particularly peaked when I read on the trail signage that it was open for public use.

I made a point of returning a couple days later to investigate the full length of the trail in the light of day. I discovered that there are actually two loops to the trail, the short well-used upper loop that was utilized for the Halloween Hike, then a longer less-traveled loop that extends down a wooded slope to a small creek.

Due to the fact that the lower trail is less used, it was completely covered in leaves and hard to distinguish. However, the builders of the trail made use of an ample number of painted blazes on the bordering trees making it easy to navigate.