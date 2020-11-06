Church trail offers opportunity for peaceful hike

I have always held a profound appreciation for churches that see the stewardship, protection and enjoyment of our environment through a biblical lens and not a political one. Those that do this understand that nature was created as a gift for us and insomuch carries with it a responsibility. Fortunately, we have a number of local pastors who take this to heart in a very real way.
My dear friend, Pastor Dwight Hayes of Gethsemane Baptist, is one of the first that comes to mind. Dwight has made a habit of utilizing the great outdoors as not just a place of fun and adventure, but also one of worship. Through his leadership, Gethsemane has scheduled regular excursions into the wild for its members and guests.
I have had the pleasure of joining this group on hikes to the Cascades and Buffalo Mountain this past year. Both hikes were marked by great fun and adventure, but with an added measure of memorable Christian fellowship.
This past week I had the pleasure of meeting Pastor Michael Powers of Rocky Mount Church of Christ and discovering their unique and delightful effort to commune with nature.
I was making my rounds on Halloween photographing the numerous festive activities of our local churches and was told that I didn’t want to miss the Halloween Hike at the Church of Christ in Redwood. It sounded like great fun, so I went.
I was met there by a packed church parking lot and a line of dozens of families waiting for their turn down the wooded trail behind the church. The hike was simply delightful, well-decorated, safe and full of scares and treats for the kids.
And as much as I enjoyed the Halloween activities, I was even more enthralled by the trail itself, which is named the Teaching and Meditation Trail. My interest was particularly peaked when I read on the trail signage that it was open for public use.
I made a point of returning a couple days later to investigate the full length of the trail in the light of day. I discovered that there are actually two loops to the trail, the short well-used upper loop that was utilized for the Halloween Hike, then a longer less-traveled loop that extends down a wooded slope to a small creek.
Due to the fact that the lower trail is less used, it was completely covered in leaves and hard to distinguish. However, the builders of the trail made use of an ample number of painted blazes on the bordering trees making it easy to navigate.
The trail meanders down a gentle wooded slope to a small babbling creek at the bottom. It then follows alongside the creek bed for a short distance before a rather steep climb that leads back to the upper trail. The trail is maintained in its natural condition. The only man-made features that can be found include a small rustic amphitheater and a number of painted birdhouses scattered along the trail.
According to Powers, the trail was designed with a threefold purpose in mind. Its primary purpose is for church activities and church-sponsored events, such as the Trail-N-Treat Halloween Hike. Secondly, and on a more personal side, it’s a place where folks can meditate and commune in God’s creation.
And lastly, the trail provides a safe and quiet place for the public to enjoy nature, which is close to Rocky Mount. Personally, I found the trail not only convenient to get to, but delightfully peaceful and pleasurable.
This is not a lengthy hike, so you aerobic backpackers can settle down. It is, however, a perfect spot for an afternoon getaway to relieve some stress, perhaps a lunchbreak hike. It is also well-suited for taking the kids out on a safe nature adventure. What kid doesn’t enjoy discovering a rocky, babbling creek in the woods?
And for you photographers out there, I can tell you that those numerous birdhouses on the trail were not just for decoration. This wooded track was alive with both feathered and four-legged creatures.
The trail is located directly behind the Rocky Mount Church of Christ just off Virginia 40 in Redwood. It is open to the public throughout the week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays are generally reserved and closed for church use.
For more information on this local hidden treasure, call the church at 483-5976.
