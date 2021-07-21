Cline: Care that makes us Carilion proud

Simply put: being a part of Carilion’s integrated system has helped Franklin Memorial get through the past 15 months, and it will allow us to thrive going forward.

As a not-for-profit, we are responsible to the community as our stakeholder. Therefore, any small financial margin is reinvested to address community health needs. Before the pandemic, we identified our next project: interior renovations to update our operating rooms (ORs) and in-house pharmacy to meet growing demands. As we start putting COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, we’re ramping up to make these exciting improvements a reality.

Our ORs and surgical site will be updated with a more modern look and feel. Each OR will double in size from 300 to 600 square feet, giving us space to do more complex and in-depth procedures right here in Rocky Mount. In addition, the pharmacy expansion will allow us to bring in modern, updated tools. We expect the project to be complete in 18 to 24 months.

This renovation allows for expert care offerings close to home and improves the health of the community that we serve. Franklin Memorial teams are leading this work as yet another page in our hospital’s unwavering commitment to care right here in Franklin County.

I’m blessed to be 32 years into my career and part of a robust rural hospital. We are beating the odds and ensuring our community never has to worry about their ability to access compassionate, skilled care. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our neighbors and friends – thank you. And thank you to all the Franklin Memorial providers and employees who make this possible. Your work and your care make us Carilion Proud.

Cline is Vice President and Hospital Administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital