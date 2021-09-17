Dealing with trauma

When the Lord is our salvation we place our trust in Him. He longs to be our salvation daily and in the situations we face. He delivers us through the trauma not always from it. When I learned to swim my instructor taught me how to swim by staying in the water not how to get out of the water. Often we want God to take us “out of the water of trauma.” Rather, God most often keeps us in the “water of trauma” but teaches us how to “keep our head above water” and then “to swim”. We may feel at first like all we are doing is treading water but we are not drowning. Your early attempts at “swimming” through the trauma will be tough but stay at it. God will teach you how to “swim”. He teaches as we trust in Him. So often we don’t want to trust anyone even ourselves. Trauma has taught us not to trust anything. Trusting in the Lord will relieve us from the agony of fear. The Lord becomes our strength and song. He provides the energy to live not just survive. He gives us “a song”. We don’t have to make up one ourselves. My swimming instructors would teach me the strokes but stayed beside me to make sure I didn’t sink. Jesus said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” He stays beside us and teaches us each “stroke”. He will get us moving through the trauma if we will listen to Him.