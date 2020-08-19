Do we all fully understand what President Trump is doing?

By GENE E. HERRICK
A Journalist’s Memory Book
I love my country – the United States of America. I love the place I have lived for many years – Franklin County. I love my many friends in Franklin County, especially the ones with whom I have worked with on the various boards of directors of nonprofit agencies.
It is with humble heart and a desire to point out some things that are happening in government nationwide and frankly, it scares the living daylights out of me. I started in journalism at the age of 16, in 1943, and became an international photographer and writer. I retired from The Associated Press in 1971 after 28 years of service, and having been a war correspondent in Korea in 1950, reported on the beginning of the civil rights movement with Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. I have covered five of the 45 presidents of the United States and many of the vice presidents. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was in office when I started, but I did not cover him. I did cover Harry S. Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and Gerald Ford, but before he was vice-president.
The reason I mentioned this is to explain that I have been around national and international politics for my entire career. With that said, and hopeful that my relationship with my friends in Franklin County will not be dented, I would like to point out a few of the things that President Trump has done and is doing now that seem to be not understood by a large segment of society in this country.
Trump has a split personality by psychiatric definition. There is also other psychiatric diagnosis of his personality. In order to be dramatic he plays the game with society which appears to be on the side of the “Little guy,” but who is actually taking care of the very rich. Example: Last year’s tax cuts. He gave the poorer folks a tax cut that would last five years. At the same time he gave a big tax cut to the ultra rich – and it was permanent. Trump has given big cash benefits to industry “To help lagging production.” However, those big benefits went into the personal pockets of the owners and officers of corporate America.
This last week, Trump held another presidential press conference during which he said he wrote a presidential directive (overpowering Congress), to give what he called further financial help. He quietly buried a big fact in the announcement that he was cutting the payroll tax. If one doesn’t totally understand what he says, then they won’t know that he was cutting the payroll tax completely out. Friends, that is the money that pays Social Security. If it goes into effect, we will no longer get our Social Security checks! That will hurt. Trump knows what he is slipping past the public.
Trump has proven he doesn’t give a hoot for our citizens. He was three months late in recognizing the coronavirus. He hasn’t done much of anything about providing help and now thousands are dying, and what does he do? He spends almost every weekend at one of his golf clubs playing golf. His so-called news conferences are nothing more than political patting himself on his back for all of the great things he says he has done, which aren’t true.
Trump makes millions of dollars off the presidency. Every one of his trips costs the government and by extension you and me. He only goes to his resorts where the secret service, Trump’s entourage and the media have to pay their own way. He always has cheering sections at his press conferences, where he consistently insults the media and calls them names — how professional is that — and, when the questions get tough, he departs. It’s all about money.
The latest “bomb” Trump has dropped on the citizens of this country is the apparent ongoing destruction of the U.S. Postal Service. He put in place as the director of the postal service a man with no experience, other than being a huge donor to Trump’s campaign for re-election. Between the two of them — which Trump has publicly supported and encouraged — the goal is to make the nation’s post offices almost non-functional so they will not be able to handle mail-in ballots for the upcoming national elections. Thus, Trump could win in a court battle which he is setting up. Although Trump regularly votes by mail, he doesn’t want anyone else to be able to cast their ballots in this manner and has publicly said so. He wants to win the election for a second term and beat out his potential opponent, Joe Biden. Thousands of super-fast, mail-sorting machines have been removed from post offices around the country, and those metal mail drop-boxes spread around cities are being removed to make it more difficult for people to cast their ballots. Who, or what, is going to step in and keep this country from exploding into a one-man government?
Lest we forget, the news media was given the charge in the Constitution of the United States that they were to be the watchdogs over all government in this country and to keep it honest. Trump knows that, but is determined to kill it.
One other problem — and there are many — is the way the citizens of this country get their news. Unfortunately, there are people who seemingly love Trump and only get their news from Fox News, and some radio personalities, who constantly preach the virtues of Trump. Fox News is in Trump’s pocket. Most of the other news and cable outlets uncover and deliver the truth – as they are supposed to do. The major news outlets now have big investigative writers and photographers who delve into the untoward life of President Trump and his allies. This is what they are created to do.
I often think of our military, all the military, who have fought this nation’s wars around the world, who have sacrificed their lives, those who have died and were buried on foreign soil, and those who have returned and are in horrible physical and mental condition. How proud could they be to hear of Trump’s accepting without a quiver, that his friends, the Russians, are paying ransom monies to the Afghan soldiers to kill American soldiers. I covered a war, and what I saw were young kids fighting and dying in horrible battlefield conditions to save this country and to help bring freedom and peace to the world. How can we be so forgetful?
However, some 45% of the U.S. population only listens to Trump’s side of the story and misses out on the truth. It is so sad.
Will we wake up in time? I hope so. This has nothing to do with Republicanism or Democratism. It has to do with saving our country from dictatorship.
