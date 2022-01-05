My 10-year-old friend, Elizabeth, speaks affectionately of her friend Max. She relates how the mixed breed dog was found at the pound. Max and his new master-to-be connected and the dog was adopted by a kindly couple. Even though the dog had evidently been shot some time back, he is gentle. Max is mostly kept at home but at times he is allowed to roam, hopefully avoiding the nearby busy Virginia 122 highway.

Elizabeth shared that about every two months Max stops by her home for a visit; he’s been coming since 2019. She lives a mile from the dog’s home. Elizabeth and her mom went to visit the friendly animal and gave him a Christmas treat, a bone. And then to their happy surprise; Max showed up at Elizabeth’s door on Christmas Eve. Elizabeth said that it was the best Christmas present she received.

Elizabeth keeps a bag a doggie treats just for Max for whenever he comes around. She relates that Max makes her happy, calm, and relaxed and that Max is her best friend. To quote Elizabeth, “Max comes when I am feeling sad, Max and I both love each other.”

“…there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” (Proverbs 18:24) Spiritually speaking, the Lord Jesus is that most loyal friend who sticks closer than a brother. All good gifts come from above, including animals. James 1:17 informs: “Every good and perfect gift is from above.” I believe God blesses special people with special animals, pets like dogs and cats. They can be friendly and playful, sometimes even mischievous and humorous. Pets may also provide support and affection especially during times of our distress, and bereavement.

We’ve all heard that old truism—dogs are man’s best friend. A new study has found dogs and girls under the age of 15 have the strongest bond. Scottish researchers discovered that children felt less lonely and happier having a pet; female students with a dog felt a stronger attachment to their animal than their male counterparts. Overall dogs were the most popular pet with both girls and boys—the study concluded.

What a gift from Holy God: Animals sent to serve, protect, and comfort in our sadness and pain. Genesis 1:25 “God made every type of wild animal, every type of domestic animal, and every type of creature that crawls on the ground. God saw that they were very good.” (GWT)

A sad postscript:Max’s master passed away on Jan. 2. I’m confident that the kindly lady who shared in the dog’s rescue, now a widow, will find great comfort in having her loving Dog, Max, close by. May the Lord Jesus be with her always.