Don't underestimate how much God wants to help

Pastors are often said to be in a helping profession. That is a vague way of categorizing what we do. However, there is some truth to that. We do try to help a lot of people. We help kids grow into adults. We help people turn around their broken lives. Personally, I spend a lot of time helping the church get the printer back online. That thing is always broken! We do try to help.
However, as much as we try to help people, there are some folks who just do not want to accept any help from us. What can I say? People can be stubborn. They go off, seeking answers in all the wrong places, such as alcohol, forbidden relationships or their latest Amazon shopping spree. Some people play the lottery religiously, sure that it will help them in their time of need. People go looking for easy answers just about anywhere they can find them.
This is not a new trend. No, it has been going on as long as we have been walking the earth. I will give you an example. In Isaiah, the prophet tells the people that the Assyrians would soon invade because of their hard-heartedness and sins. So, the people went looking for help. Instead of chatting with Isaiah or with God, they wanted to go to the mediums and spirits of the dead. They were hoping to find life from the dead. They were desperate!
Through Isaiah, God tried to tell the people that they were looking for help in all the wrong places and that would lead them to even harder times. Isaiah 8 describes the outcome of their search for help. It says, “They will pass through the land, greatly distressed and hungry; when they are hungry, they will be enraged and will curse their king and their gods. They will turn their faces upward, or they will look to the earth, but will see only distress and darkness, the gloom of anguish; and they will be thrust into thick darkness.” In other words, looking for help in the wrong places would only lead them further into trouble.
We all need help at some point in life. That is the human condition. We are fragile and finite, lacking all the answers we need. I would encourage you to look for help in friends, books, counselors and so on. However, do not make the mistake that the Jews made during Isaiah’s life: never underestimate how much God wants to help you.
