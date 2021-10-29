Dreaming big

1 Samuel 9 tells an interesting story about a man named Kish. We are told very little about him. However, we learn that he is from the tribe of Benjamin, he is a man of standing, and he lost his donkeys. Yeah, there is a chapter of the Bible about lost donkeys. Well, a man of standing certainly does not go looking for his own donkeys. So, he sent his handsome, young son, Saul, to go look for them. That’s apparently what Saul had going on in his life: looking for lost donkeys.

I could be wrong, but I am not sure how much ambition Saul had for his life. He probably had a lot going for him, but he was busy looking for wandering donkeys. That is not exactly anything to write to your friends about. I have often wondered what was going through Saul’s mind at the time. I have a feeling he was doing the same thing that a lot of people, myself included, get stuck doing: everyday life. We often get stuck in a routine of day-to-day life. For those of us still working, we might just go, tolerate our boss, and earn a paycheck. For those of us who are retired, maybe we have gotten cozy in the recliner. We long since gave up on what we dreamed about doing with our lives. Responsibilities, other people, money, and other things have held us captive from pursuing our goals.