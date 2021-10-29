1 Samuel 9 tells an interesting story about a man named Kish. We are told very little about him. However, we learn that he is from the tribe of Benjamin, he is a man of standing, and he lost his donkeys. Yeah, there is a chapter of the Bible about lost donkeys. Well, a man of standing certainly does not go looking for his own donkeys. So, he sent his handsome, young son, Saul, to go look for them. That’s apparently what Saul had going on in his life: looking for lost donkeys.
I could be wrong, but I am not sure how much ambition Saul had for his life. He probably had a lot going for him, but he was busy looking for wandering donkeys. That is not exactly anything to write to your friends about. I have often wondered what was going through Saul’s mind at the time. I have a feeling he was doing the same thing that a lot of people, myself included, get stuck doing: everyday life. We often get stuck in a routine of day-to-day life. For those of us still working, we might just go, tolerate our boss, and earn a paycheck. For those of us who are retired, maybe we have gotten cozy in the recliner. We long since gave up on what we dreamed about doing with our lives. Responsibilities, other people, money, and other things have held us captive from pursuing our goals.
There is nothing wrong with taking care of your responsibilities or paying your bills. I hope that you will do those things. However, do not let them get in the way of dreaming big. That is what my small group and I at church have been talking about. We have been reading Bob Goff’s Dream Big. We have been honestly opening up about what we want to do with our lives (big and little things). My wife is checking in to going back to school. Others have shared intimate goals of their own. Heck, we now have a group of five of us who are going skydiving because that is something that we have always wanted to do.
This is not just about doing what you want to do. I am also asking you to dream big because it very well may be what God is asking you to do. Saul was busy chasing donkeys. Meanwhile, God had big plans for him to be the first king of his nation. I bet that was a shock when he found out! At his big ceremony later on, Saul would go hide in the luggage. He really was trying to get away from dreaming big. However, God would not let him off the hook until Saul caught the vision for his life.
That is just another thing that I like about Jesus. He apparently was a big dreamer, and that was contagious. He called Peter to walk on water. He called the disciples to give up their lives for a divine purpose. I believe he is still calling to us today to dream big.
You might wonder what happened to the donkeys. In 1 Samuel 9:20 Samuel told Saul, “As for the donkeys you lost three days ago, do not worry about them; they have been found.” God had other dreams for Saul to be attending to! God will help us to dream big, just like he did for Saul, Peter, Jesus, Mary, Esther, and others.