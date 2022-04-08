Encountering God at the altar

Have you ever wondered why we have altars in our churches? For our congregation, the altar plays a significant role in our worship tradition. We pray, worship, receive communion, dedicate our children and give ourselves in marriage at the altar. When our loved ones pass, their caskets are placed at the front of the church, traditionally at the altar. We rejoice, celebrate, concentrate, weep, and mourn at the altar. It is a place of change.

Typically, an altar call is given at the end of a service as an opportunity for the congregation to respond to message. However, the altar call has not always been a part of Christian worship. For centuries, Christian tradition stated that most people became Christians through infant baptism. During the Great Awakening in the 18th century, sinners were called to the “mourner’s bench” to cry out for forgiveness. Since then, the altar call has been a fixture in most Evangelical worship services. For early Pentecostals, the altar was the center of divine activity. The altar is the place where we encounter God’s grace and experience His transforming power.

The altar is a place of sacrifice. In the Old Testament, people were instructed to bring their offerings and give them to God at the altar. The blood of the sacrifice was sprinkled upon the altar and atoned for the sins of the people. In this way, the cross of Christ was an altar. On that altar, the Son of God was nailed and offered as a sacrifice for the sins of the whole world. The altar is a sacred place where men and women are called to surrender themselves to be crucified with Christ. It is common in our tradition for one to say “leave it all at the altar.” This signifies the desire to fully surrender one’s life and burdens to the Lord. This takes faith and obedience. The altar can be a struggle for many people. It represents a place of sacrifice and death. It involves laying aside your pride and formal religion and allowing the Holy Spirit to move in your life. This type of change is illustrated by Paul in his letter to the Corinthians: “therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new, (2 Corinthians 5:17 KJV).

For me personally, every significant moment in my life has happened at a Church of God altar. I came to the altar when I was 13 years old and gave my heart to Jesus. I was baptized in the Holy Ghost, with the initial evidence of speaking in tongues, at the altar. When I graduated from high school my church presented me a Bible and prayed for me, at the altar. At the age of 24, I accepted God’s call to ministry during at convocation service at Lee University. My initial response to that calling was a trip to the altar. My wife Kasi and I said our vows at and committed ourselves in marriage at the altar. When my children were born, I brought each of them before the church and dedicated them to God and to his service, at the altar. I’ve cried many tears at the altar. I’ve wrestled with God at the altar. I’ve found great peace and victory at the altar. I have had many wonderful experiences with God at the altar; however, I should clarify one point. God does not need an altar to work. God is not limited in His operation to just an altar. The Bible says that the whole earth is full of the glory of the Lord. God doesn’t need a sacred space, but we do. We are creatures of time and space and we respond to God in this way. The altar is a sacred space because the presence of God is there. Let me encourage each of you, the next time an altar call is given, respond. The altar is a space and now is the time we can encounter God!