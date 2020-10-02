Encouraging and educating

The past six months have been like riding a roller coaster without any sense of when the ride will end. We keep hoping the after the next drop or hairpin turn that the ride will slow, and we can finally--albeit perhaps a bit unsteadily--get off. There is a reason that roller coasters are only a few minutes. A body can only handle so much drastic movement and change for so long.
Yet, I am continually amazed at those around me who have decided, despite the uncertainty, to just take each day one twist and turn at a time. We all know the people that I am talking about,
Our doctors, nurses, EMTs, firefighters and police officers, our grocery store clerks and restaurant staff, and the so many others who are simply doing their best with this ride that is COVID-19. There are so many to admire, but there is one group in particular that stands out to me.
It’s anyone who is involved in the education and teaching of our children: our teachers, administrators, school staff, bus drivers, parents, grandparents and, yes, even the kids themselves. I can’t even begin to imagine what their lives have been like this last month. New routines, new math, new technology and management systems, new logins and passwords, new safety procedures and guidelines, and I know there is so, so much more that’s new. While new is often exciting and can be invigorating, this amount of newness and change has often been the opposite, a bitter pill to swallow. Every dose of newness has needed patience to get it down. Patience with ourselves, patience with others, patience with technology when it doesn’t work right, even patience with having to be patient.
For teachers and school staff, patience has always been a superpower. The ability to take a breath, breathe, and then respond is second nature in the education profession. It’s a level of patience that most of us are not accustomed to in our fast-food, drive-thru world where many things come quickly. The amount of patience required of teachers has always been above average. The amount of patience needed at this moment leaves in its wake fatigue, exhaustion and the need for encouragement and compassion.
While our current roller coaster reality has left all of us in need of a little encouragement and compassion, those who are having to expend excessive amounts of patience need it most. Anyone helping Franklin County’s children learn needs to know that their contribution is seen and their work is valued. Anyone helping Franklin County’s children learn deserves compassion and understanding. They are doing the best they can, but they need us, as a community, to do the best we can to be encouraging and understanding.
Anyone can be encouraging and considerate, but for those of us who love Jesus, encouragement should be like speaking English or Spanish or whatever language we grew up with. We should be that fluent, that natural. It doesn’t require thought, it’s the language we think in. Paul writes it this way, “… encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” (1 Thessalonians 5:11) Notice that Paul encourages the church to continue in their encouraging behavior. He points out that encouragement is part of how, as a church, they engage each other in relationships and as a community. While Paul is specifically instructing them to continue encouraging and building one another up in their faith during a difficult time, Paul also observes the rightness of being a people who are encouragers. He can write this because the Thessalonians, like himself, know what it means to be encouraged by the truth of the good news of Jesus. Is it any less for us? Are we, too, not called to be encouragers because we know the comfort, encouragement and hope of the promise that Jesus will one day return and make all things new, the exhilarating kind of new?
Of course! We are called to be encouragers!
Then, let us encourage our teachers, school staff, parents, guardians, bus drivers and all of those who are working with great patience to educate our county’s children. Encourage in whatever way you can! Maybe that looks like writing a nice email to your child’s teacher, maybe that looks like a thank-you card sent to the school, maybe that looks like calling an administrator to tell them something great you’ve seen a teacher or staff person do.
Whatever it may be, just be encouraging.
