Encouraging and educating

For teachers and school staff, patience has always been a superpower. The ability to take a breath, breathe, and then respond is second nature in the education profession. It’s a level of patience that most of us are not accustomed to in our fast-food, drive-thru world where many things come quickly. The amount of patience required of teachers has always been above average. The amount of patience needed at this moment leaves in its wake fatigue, exhaustion and the need for encouragement and compassion.

While our current roller coaster reality has left all of us in need of a little encouragement and compassion, those who are having to expend excessive amounts of patience need it most. Anyone helping Franklin County’s children learn needs to know that their contribution is seen and their work is valued. Anyone helping Franklin County’s children learn deserves compassion and understanding. They are doing the best they can, but they need us, as a community, to do the best we can to be encouraging and understanding.

Anyone can be encouraging and considerate, but for those of us who love Jesus, encouragement should be like speaking English or Spanish or whatever language we grew up with. We should be that fluent, that natural. It doesn’t require thought, it’s the language we think in. Paul writes it this way, “… encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” (1 Thessalonians 5:11) Notice that Paul encourages the church to continue in their encouraging behavior. He points out that encouragement is part of how, as a church, they engage each other in relationships and as a community. While Paul is specifically instructing them to continue encouraging and building one another up in their faith during a difficult time, Paul also observes the rightness of being a people who are encouragers. He can write this because the Thessalonians, like himself, know what it means to be encouraged by the truth of the good news of Jesus. Is it any less for us? Are we, too, not called to be encouragers because we know the comfort, encouragement and hope of the promise that Jesus will one day return and make all things new, the exhilarating kind of new?